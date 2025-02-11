NEET PG Counselling 2024: Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Revised, Check Details

NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has updated the schedule for the Stray Vacancy Round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) 2024 counselling.

The registration for the Stray Vacancy Round will commence on February 12 and conclude on February 16, 2025. Choice filling and locking will be conducted from February 13 to February 16, 2025, with the seat allotment results set to be announced on February 19, 2025.

NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Steps To Register

Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in, and create an account

Enter your personal, academic, contact, NEET 2024, and other required details

Upload a passport-sized photograph, signature, and left thumb impression as specified by the exam authorities

Complete the registration by paying the fee online

Check all the details and submit your application

NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Documents Required

Allotment letter

NEET PG admit card

Date of birth certificate (if not included in the matriculation certificate)

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Passport-size photographs (same as affixed on the application form)

Proof of identity (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License/Passport)

Additional certificates, if applicable (SC/ST Certificate, OBC-NCL Certificate, Disability Certificate, EWS Certificate)

The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 in two shifts-from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 3.30pm to 7pm-for a total of 228,540 candidates. It was held across 170 cities nationwide at 416 centres. In the first shift, 107,959 of the 114,276 registered candidates appeared, while in the second shift, 108,177 of the 114,264 registered candidates attended.