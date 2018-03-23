NEET PG 2018 Counselling Registration Extended Till March 26

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) all India quota candidates are suggested to check the schedule at the official portal of MCC for more details.
MCC will conduct counseling for 50 % all India quota seats for all State Government medical/dental colleges/institutes, except state of Jammu and Kashmir as per merit of PG NEET 2018 and also for all PG seats of the Deemed Universities as per merit of PG NEET 2018.
The committee will also conduct counselling for 50 % institutional quota seats for Central Universities of Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University, and Banaras Hindu University along with the PG counseling for institutes of Armed Forces Medical Services.
Comments
Click here for more Education News