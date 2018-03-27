Supreme Court Stays Karnataka NEET PG Allotment Process Supreme Court of India today stayed a notification issued by the Karnataka government making a minimum 10-year study in the State mandatory to qualify for government seats in PG medical courses.

Share EMAIL PRINT The court was hearing a petition filed by Dr. Kriti Lakhina and 39 others New Delhi: Supreme Court of India today stayed future proceedings of a notification issued by the Karnataka government making



"We stay the process on or after 30.3.2018. There shall be no publication of Mock Allotment Results on 30.3.2018 and no further proceedings onward shall take place till the judgment is delivered," said the stay order.



According to the schedule fixed by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Bengaluru, the official body which conducts the allotment process, the next step was publication of mock allotment results on March 30, 2018. Publication of first round allotment result of PG NEET seats in Karnataka was expected on April 5.



On March 15, the Medical Council of India (MCI) also opposed the notification issued by the Karnataka government in the apex court, reported



However, last week, the Karnataka government defended before the Court its criteria saying the move is necessary to meet the state's requirement of skilled human resources, reported



Domicile Criteria



According to the Karnataka NEET PG notification, a candidate must be 'of Karnataka Origin and has studied MBBS or BDS degree in a Medical or Dental College situated in Karnataka or outside Karnataka and affiliated to any University established by law in India recognized by Medical Council of India or Dental Council of India and Government of India and has qualified in the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for admission to post graduate medical or dental degree / diploma courses'.



Click here for more



Supreme Court of India today stayed future proceedings of a notification issued by the Karnataka government making a minimum 10-year study in the State mandatory to qualify for government seats in PG medical courses . The court was hearing a petition filed by Dr. Kriti Lakhina and 39 others and they have said the eligibility conditions set by the government of Karnataka 'is violative of their fundamental right to life and equality and is discriminative'."We stay the process on or after 30.3.2018. There shall be no publication of Mock Allotment Results on 30.3.2018 and no further proceedings onward shall take place till the judgment is delivered," said the stay order.According to the schedule fixed by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Bengaluru, the official body which conducts the allotment process, the next step was publication of mock allotment results on March 30, 2018. Publication of first round allotment result of PG NEET seats in Karnataka was expected on April 5.On March 15, the Medical Council of India (MCI) also opposed the notification issued by the Karnataka government in the apex court, reported The Hindu . The MCI, medical education regulator, told the court that PG medical seats in government colleges are limited and should not be subjected to such conditions.However, last week, the Karnataka government defended before the Court its criteria saying the move is necessary to meet the state's requirement of skilled human resources, reported Deccan Herald According to the Karnataka NEET PG notification, a candidate must be 'of Karnataka Origin and has studied MBBS or BDS degree in a Medical or Dental College situated in Karnataka or outside Karnataka and affiliated to any University established by law in India recognized by Medical Council of India or Dental Council of India and Government of India and has qualified in the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for admission to post graduate medical or dental degree / diploma courses'.Click here for more Education News