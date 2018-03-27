Supreme Court Stays Karnataka NEET PG Allotment Process

"We stay the process on or after 30.3.2018. There shall be no publication of Mock Allotment Results on 30.3.2018 and no further proceedings onward shall take place till the judgment is delivered," said the stay order.
According to the schedule fixed by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Bengaluru, the official body which conducts the allotment process, the next step was publication of mock allotment results on March 30, 2018. Publication of first round allotment result of PG NEET seats in Karnataka was expected on April 5.
On March 15, the Medical Council of India (MCI) also opposed the notification issued by the Karnataka government in the apex court, reported The Hindu. The MCI, medical education regulator, told the court that PG medical seats in government colleges are limited and should not be subjected to such conditions.
However, last week, the Karnataka government defended before the Court its criteria saying the move is necessary to meet the state's requirement of skilled human resources, reported Deccan Herald.
