Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Today, Check Important Details

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 registration process will conclude on July 30

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the conducting body of Karnataka NEET PG, will end the counselling registration process for Karnataka NEET PG counselling today, July 30, 2023, at 11:59 PM.

Candidates seeking admission to MD, MS courses in state medical and dental colleges can fill in the online application form through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. However, students can make the payment of the registration fees before July 31, 2023, up to 6 PM.

Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs 1,000 whereas Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates will have to pay Rs 500 for counselling registration. The application fee for non-Karnataka candidates is Rs 3,000 while for NRI, OCI, PIO, and foreign nationals is Rs 6,000.

“KEA is inviting applications online for admissions to PG medical and dental courses from the eligible candidates who have qualified in NEET PG 2023 / NEET MDS 2023 for the year 2023-24 for the available PG medical and dental degree/ diploma courses in government medical/ dental colleges, government quota seats in private and minority medical colleges and private seats in private medical and dental colleges in the state of Karnataka for the academic year 2023-24,” read official notification by KEA.

Karnataka NEET PG 2023: Here Are The Steps To Register Online

Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

click on the link provided under ‘PGET-2023 medical/dental/DNB candidates online application link'.

Click on the registration link and generate login credentials

Enter login ID, password, and captcha code

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further use



