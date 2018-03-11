Eligibility Norms To Affect 'Other States' NEET PG Candidates In Karnataka KEA Bengaluru, the designated agency of Government of Karnataka conducting counseling for allotment of seats for admission to PG courses in medical or dental subjects has released the official notification recently.

Share EMAIL PRINT KEA NEET PG online registration for counselling started from March 10. New Delhi: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Bengaluru, the designated agency of Government of Karnataka conducting counseling for allotment of seats for admission to Post Graduate Degree courses in medical or dental subjects has released the official notification this week and the eligibility norms prescribed in the notification has put future of several students in jeopardy.



A certain eligibility criteria -- a candidate of Karnataka Origin -- mentioned in the notification is set to affect PG medical and dental aspirants from outside the state in securing a seat in PG colleges in Karnataka.



According to the notification, a candidate must be 'of Karnataka Origin and has studied MBBS or BDS degree in a Medical or Dental College situated in Karnataka or outside Karnataka and affiliated to any University established by law in India recognized by Medical Council of India or Dental Council of India and Government of India and has qualified in the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for admission to post graduate medical or dental degree / diploma courses'.



The notification further clarifies the 'candidate of Karnataka Origin', as 'who has studied and passed in one or more Government or Government recognized, educational institutions located in the State of Karnataka for a minimum period of TEN academic years as on the 31st March 2018' or a candidate who 'should have studied and passed 1st and 2nd year Pre-University Examination or 11th and 12th standard examination within the state of Karnataka from an Educational Institution run or recognized by the State Government or MBBS /BDS from a professional educational institution located in Karnataka and that either of the parents must have have studied / resided in Karnataka for a minimum period of 10 years'.



Affected people are many with the adoption of this criteria.



"Students who belong to other states and completed their BDS degree from Karnataka are at a loss now. Now, we can not participate in the Karnataka NEET PG counseling under state quota," said an aspirant who has completed her BDS from the state.



She complained that candidates like her may not be able to apply in their home states too.



"In our home state too we can not apply under state quota as we did not complete our BDS degree from our home state. Seats which fall under the All India Category counselling in the state are less thus making it very difficult for us to secure a seat," she told NDTV.



"This is very unfair for students who had completed their BDS degree from Karnataka and belong to another state," she added.



NEET PG 2018 Counselling In Karnataka: Important Dates



Online Registration: From March 10 to March 13



Last date to pay the registration fees: March 14, 2018



Offline Verification of documents (based on Serial number wise Merit list): March 19 to March 23



Display of Seat Matrix and Fee Structure - for all disciplines: March 20, 2018



Publication of verified candidate list: March 24, 2018



Option Entry by eligible candidates: March 25, 2018



Publication of Mock Allotment Results: March 30, 2018



Provision to change options if any by candidates: April 2, 2018



Publication of first round allotment Result:April 5, 2018



Exercise of Choice: April 6, 2018



Payment of fees, Submission of Original Documents and Collection of Admission Order (Choice-1 Candidates only): April 7 to April 10



Last Date for Reporting at the Allotted Medical / Dental College (Choice -1 Candidates Only): April 12, 2018



Publication of Result of 2nd Round: April 26, 2018



Registration of application form for appearing in the PGET 2018 is to be undertaken online only at the website http://kea.kar.nic.in/pget2018.htm.



Click here for more



The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), Bengaluru, the designated agency of Government of Karnataka conducting counseling for allotment of seats for admission to Post Graduate Degree courses in medical or dental subjects has released the official notification this week and the eligibility norms prescribed in the notification has put future of several students in jeopardy.A certain eligibility criteria -- a candidate of Karnataka Origin -- mentioned in the notification is set to affect PG medical and dental aspirants from outside the state in securing a seat in PG colleges in Karnataka.According to the notification, a candidate must be 'of Karnataka Origin and has studied MBBS or BDS degree in a Medical or Dental College situated in Karnataka or outside Karnataka and affiliated to any University established by law in India recognized by Medical Council of India or Dental Council of India and Government of India and has qualified in the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for admission to post graduate medical or dental degree / diploma courses'.The notification further clarifies the 'candidate of Karnataka Origin', as 'who has studied and passed in one or more Government or Government recognized, educational institutions located in the State of Karnataka for a minimum period of TEN academic years as on the 31st March 2018' or a candidate who 'should have studied and passed 1st and 2nd year Pre-University Examination or 11th and 12th standard examination within the state of Karnataka from an Educational Institution run or recognized by the State Government or MBBS /BDS from a professional educational institution located in Karnataka and that either of the parents must have have studied / resided in Karnataka for a minimum period of 10 years'.Affected people are many with the adoption of this criteria."Students who belong to other states and completed their BDS degree from Karnataka are at a loss now. Now, we can not participate in the Karnataka NEET PG counseling under state quota," said an aspirant who has completed her BDS from the state.She complained that candidates like her may not be able to apply in their home states too."In our home state too we can not apply under state quota as we did not complete our BDS degree from our home state. Seats which fall under the All India Category counselling in the state are less thus making it very difficult for us to secure a seat," she told NDTV."This is very unfair for students who had completed their BDS degree from Karnataka and belong to another state," she added.Online Registration: From March 10 to March 13Last date to pay the registration fees: March 14, 2018Offline Verification of documents (based on Serial number wise Merit list): March 19 to March 23Display of Seat Matrix and Fee Structure - for all disciplines: March 20, 2018Publication of verified candidate list: March 24, 2018Option Entry by eligible candidates: March 25, 2018Publication of Mock Allotment Results: March 30, 2018Provision to change options if any by candidates: April 2, 2018Publication of first round allotment Result:April 5, 2018Exercise of Choice: April 6, 2018Payment of fees, Submission of Original Documents and Collection of Admission Order (Choice-1 Candidates only): April 7 to April 10Last Date for Reporting at the Allotted Medical / Dental College (Choice -1 Candidates Only): April 12, 2018Publication of Result of 2nd Round: April 26, 2018 Registration of application form for appearing in the PGET 2018 is to be undertaken online only at the website http://kea.kar.nic.in/pget2018.htm.Click here for more Education News