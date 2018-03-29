NEET PG 2018: MCC Retracts First Seat Allotment List Due To Technical Glitch NEET PG 2018 first seat allotment list has been retracted by MCC.

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET PG 2018: MCC Retracts First Seat Allotment, Cites Technical Glitch New Delhi: Another act of carelessness by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has come to light when on March 28, MCC retracted the list of candidates who had been allotted a seat in the first counselling for NEET PG qualified students. The counselling list was published on the official website on March 28, 2018, afternoon. MCC in a notice published on the official website, that the list published yesterday stands 'null and void'. MCC will announce the fresh allotment list soon on the official website. The committee has also extended the last date of reporting to April 5, 2018.



The result for NEET PG 2018 exam was released on January 23, 2018 and the result for NEET MDS 2018 exam was released on January 25, 2018.



The registration process for NEET PG counselling was conducted from March 14, 2018 to March 19, 2018. The



The first allotment list was published on March 28, however, MCC retracted the list on grounds of some 'inadvertent/technical mistake'. Candidates have been advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for further updates.



The decision is bound to cause inconvenience to students as it will delay the counselling and eventually the admission process. Meanwhile, several states have also begun the counselling process for state quota seats. The



Click here for more



Another act of carelessness by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has come to light when on March 28, MCC retracted the list of candidates who had been allotted a seat in the first counselling for NEET PG qualified students. The counselling list was published on the official website on March 28, 2018, afternoon. MCC in a notice published on the official website, that the list published yesterday stands 'null and void'. MCC will announce the fresh allotment list soon on the official website. The committee has also extended the last date of reporting to April 5, 2018.The result for NEET PG 2018 exam was released on January 23, 2018 and the result for NEET MDS 2018 exam was released on January 25, 2018.The registration process for NEET PG counselling was conducted from March 14, 2018 to March 19, 2018. The registration process was extended till march 26, 2018 The first allotment list was published on March 28, however, MCC retracted the list on grounds of some 'inadvertent/technical mistake'. Candidates have been advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for further updates. The decision is bound to cause inconvenience to students as it will delay the counselling and eventually the admission process. Meanwhile, several states have also begun the counselling process for state quota seats. The counselling process for state quota seats in Karnataka has been halted by Supreme Court . The apex court stayed future proceedings of a notification issued by the Karnataka government making a minimum 10-year study in the State mandatory to qualify for government seats in PG medical courses.Click here for more Education News