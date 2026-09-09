Bengaluru Hosts Its First 'Bridgerton' Ball: From Ballroom Dancing To Regency-Themed Looks

Bengaluru recently got a taste of Regency-era glamour with its first Bridgerton-inspired ball, the 'Lady Whistledown Affair'. Organised by Together Social Club, the event brought the lavish world of Netflix's popular period drama to life with ballroom dancing, candlelit decor and guests dressed in elegant, period-inspired outfits. The evening was designed to recreate the grand social gatherings seen in Bridgerton, where aristocrats mingle, dance and navigate the drama of London's high society.

Guests arrived in flowing gowns and tailored suits, while photo booths, dance cards and ballroom performances added to the old-world atmosphere.

Videos from the event have since gone viral on social media, giving viewers a glimpse of the Regency-themed evening. One clip shows a man in a formal suit and a woman in a flowing dress facing each other before performing a traditional bow. They then join hands and begin a ballroom dance, closely mirroring the polished choreography associated with the show.

"And just like that, Bangalore had its first Bridgerton Ball. An evening of elegance, romance, and a little bit of scandal," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The event generated plenty of amused and curious reactions online. Some Bengaluru residents said they initially mistook the candlelit venue for a Christian wedding, while others were surprised to discover that the city had hosted a Bridgerton-style ball. Several social media users said they wished they had known about the event earlier and would have loved to attend.

Not everyone was completely convinced, however. One user felt the evening was missing an essential ingredient of the Bridgerton experience – the show's unmistakable British wit and sass. The comments on the video have now been disabled.

What is Bridgerton?

'Bridgerton' is a Netflix period drama based on Julia Quinn's bestselling series of novels. Set in an alternate version of Regency-era London, the show follows the romantic lives, rivalries and scandals of the powerful Bridgerton family and other members of high society.

A central feature of the series is London's so-called social season, when young members of aristocratic families enter society in search of suitable partners. Each season of the show focuses primarily on the romantic journey of a different Bridgerton sibling, while the mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown chronicles the secrets and scandals of the elite.

The show's diverse cast, elaborate costumes, lavish balls and orchestral versions of contemporary pop songs have become some of its defining features. The show also takes creative liberties with history. Its fictional world imagines a more racially integrated British aristocracy following King George III's marriage to Queen Charlotte, who is portrayed as having African heritage.