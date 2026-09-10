Foreign Medical Graduate Exam October 2026: Registration Begins On September 11

FMGE October Registration 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will open registration on September 11 for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2026. The registration link will be made live on the official website, nbe.edu.in from 5 PM onwards. Candidates interested in applying for the exam must visit the official website and submit their form once the registration process starts.

Along with the application, the detailed notification will also be released by the exam-conducting body. Candidates must note that the registration process will conclude on September 29, 2026, so to avoid any last minute chaos they must complete the form before the deadline.

Before applying for the exam, candidates are advised to read the information bulletin thoroughly for eligibility criteria, fee structure, exam pattern and other details.

FMGE October Registration 2026: Exam Schedule

Candidates must check the important dates for FMGE October session exam below:

Detailed Information Bulletin: September 11, 2026

Application window opens: September 11, 2026

Last date to apply: September 29, 2026

Exam Date: October 31, 2026

Result Declaration Date: By November 30, 2026

The FMGE exam will be conducted on a computer-based platform at various examination centers across the country.

FMGE 2026 Application Form: Steps to Apply

Mentioned below are steps through which applicants can apply for the exam once the registration link is live:

Step 1: Go to the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Now under the screening tests section click on the FMGE option.

Step 3: Once clicked, select the application link option.

Step 4: Now fill in the details to complete the registration process.

Step 5: Lastly, pay the application fee and submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

For queries related to application form submission/ refund of failed transactions/ payment gateway related issues candidates can contact the NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login.