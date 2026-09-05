NBEMS Post Diploma DNB 2026: Joining Report Submission Starts September 7

NBEMS Post Diploma DNB 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important notice for Post Diploma DNB trainees from the 2026 admission session. Candidates who have joined their allotted Post Diploma DNB seats are required to complete the provisional registration process through the Online Portal for Joining and Registration (OPJR). As part of the process, trainees have to submit their Joining Report and Self-Appraisal Form online. The submission process will begin on September 7, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the required formalities within the timeline prescribed by NBEMS.

The notice was issued on September 3 and applies specifically to candidates who joined Post Diploma DNB courses in the 2026 admission session. The development comes after the completion of the counselling process, with NBEMS announcing the allotment result for the final mop-up round on August 27.

How To Submit Joining Report And Self-Appraisal Form?

Candidates who have joined their allotted Post Diploma DNB seats will have to use the Online Portal for Joining and Registration (OPJR) to complete the required registration formalities. The key requirements are:

Submit the Joining Report through the OPJR portal.

Submit the Self-Appraisal Form as part of the registration process.

Complete the submission from September 7, 2026.

Use the official OPJR portal and follow the instructions provided by NBEMS.

Carefully verify the details and documents before final submission.

The Joining Report confirms that a candidate has joined the allotted Post Diploma DNB course, while the Self-Appraisal Form is part of the documentation required for trainee registration.

NBEMS provides separate login facilities for trainees and accredited hospitals on the OPJR portal. Candidates should therefore ensure that they use the appropriate login and complete the process correctly.

The provisional registration formalities are important even after candidates have secured seats and joined their allotted hospitals.

NBEMS has issued similar instructions for candidates from previous admission sessions as well. Trainees from the 2026 session should keep the latest notice in mind and complete the submission process from September 7. They should also regularly check the official NBEMS website for further instructions, schedule changes or additional requirements.