"Transforming Teaching Practices": Inside IIT Kharagpur's 5-Day Capacity Building Programme

IIT Kharagpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, through its Centre for Interdisciplinary and Convergent Technologies (CIDCT), conducted a five-day capacity-building programme on "Transforming Teaching Practices in School Education: NEP 2020, Digital Pedagogy, and GenAI."

The programme blended National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 priorities with emerging technologies such as Generative AI, IoT, and immersive learning. The training was designed for PGT Chemistry and TGT (Work Experience) teachers and focused on translating policy into classroom-ready practices.

The module, titled "Transforming Teaching Practices in School Education: NEP 2020, Digital Pedagogy, and GenAI," combined contemporary pedagogy with experiential, technology-enabled learning.

By targeting PGT Chemistry and TGT (Work Experience) cadres, the programme aimed to support NEP's push for multidisciplinary, skill-oriented teaching at the secondary and senior-secondary levels.

In a social media post on X, the institute stated:

"Designed for PGT Chemistry and TGT (Work Experience) teachers, the programme brought together contemporary pedagogy, emerging technologies and experiential learning-from Outcome-Based Education, assessment and laboratory learning to Generative AI, Computational Thinking, IoT, microcontrollers, 3D printing, Raspberry Pi and project-based learning."

IIT Kharagpur Director Prof Suman Chakraborty, in a special session, highlighted the best classroom practices and the institute's broader vision of making IITs "mentors of mentors" for schools, colleges and local ecosystems.

In August this year, Chakraborty delivered a talk on the future of the IITs at the institute's research park in Rajarhat, Kolkata, emphasising that an IIT must become a mentor of mentors, strengthening NITs, IIITs, universities, colleges, schools, MSMEs, hospitals, local governments, and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

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Participants also visited IIT Kharagpur's Virtual Reality Lab and the Nehru Museum of Science and Technology, linking pedagogical innovation with immersive and hands-on experiences that can be adapted for school contexts.