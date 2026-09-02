CBSE TGT Social Science, English Tier 2 Results Out For KVS, NVS

CBSE Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Tier 2 results for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Social Science, Special Educator, and English in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on September 1. Candidates can check their result or shortlisting status on the official website by logging in through the application portal.

For posts where an interview forms part of the selection process, the result being declared at this stage indicates the candidate's status for shortlisting to the interview, the board stated.

As the selection process for these posts is continuing, marksheets will be made available to the candidates within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result, after completion of the interview process, as per the official guidelines.

For posts where the selection process does not include an interview, Tier 2 marks have been made available by the CBSE in the respective candidate login along with the declaration of the result.

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The board will soon inform the candidates about the interview or skill test. "The schedule and call letters will be made available in the respective candidate logins after finalisation of the schedule in consultation with KVS/NVS, as applicable," the CBSE noted.

In a social media post on X, the exam body stated:

Since the Central Board of Secondary Education is releasing the results in a phased manner, the scorecards for the remaining posts are also being finalised and will continue to be declared in phases, as per the official information.

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Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS and their application login for further updates relating to the recruitment process.