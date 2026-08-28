CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Answer Book Scan, Verification, Re-evaluation Dates Out

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for post-result facilities for students who appeared in the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. As per the notice dated August 27, candidates can first apply online for a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book and subsequently seek verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both. The board has advised students to carefully follow the prescribed schedule and guidelines, as applications submitted after the deadline or through offline mode will not be accepted.

Direct Link: Official Notice

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: Important Dates And Fees

According to the schedule given in Annexure I of the notice, students can apply for a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book from August 31 to September 1, 2026. The fee is Rs 100 per subject. Candidates who receive the scanned copy can then apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both.

Scanned answer book: August 31 to September 1

August 31 to September 1 Scanned copy fee: Rs 100 per subject

Rs 100 per subject Verification of marks: September 7 to 8

September 7 to 8 Re-evaluation: September 7 to 8

September 7 to 8 Verification fee: Rs 100 per answer book

Rs 100 per answer book Re-evaluation fee: Rs 100 per question

CBSE Supplementary Result 2026: How Students Can Challenge Marks?

Students must first obtain the scanned copy of the evaluated answer book. After receiving it, they can check for discrepancies in evaluation, totaling or marks entered on the cover page. Re-evaluation requests will be accepted only for the theory portion and for the full question, not part of a question.

All applications and fee payments will be accepted online only through the prescribed process. CBSE has also stated that a decrease of even one mark will be taken into account. The outcome of re-evaluation will be final, with no further appeal or review.