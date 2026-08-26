Why CBSE Reopened CTET 2026 Application Window? Revised Exam Date Soon

CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 application window. In a public notice on Tuesday, the CBSE noted that the revised date of the 22nd edition of CTET examination will be announced after closure of the portal.

Earlier, the CTET registration portal was open from May 11 to June 10, 2026, and the exam was scheduled for September 6, 2026. The CBSE noted that the Supreme Court has "emphasised the need to afford eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to comply with the statutory requirement of acquiring the prescribed TET qualification."

The board stated: "In view of the aforesaid and in the larger interest of candidates, it has been decided to provide an opportunity to all eligible candidates who could not avail themselves of the earlier application window by opening the online application portal."

The CTET 2026 registration window is now open from August 25 to September 1, 2026, based on the official announcement. However, candidates who have already submitted their CTET applications need not apply again, the board noted.

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According to the prescribed test structure by the Central Board of Secondary Education, all questions in the CTET exam will be multiple choice questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking.

As per official information, a total of 21 editions of the CTET exam have been conducted so far. The result of the 21st edition was declared on March 30, 2026.