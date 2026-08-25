CTET Application Window Reopens: Know Deadline, When The Exam Will Be Held

CTET Application Window Reopens: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the application window for the 22nd Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), giving candidates who could not register earlier another opportunity to apply. Interested candidates can now submit their applications by September 1, 2026.

According to the official notice, the application window has been reopened in view of the Supreme Court's ruling on the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification for eligible teachers. The CBSE said the additional opportunity has been provided to ensure that eligible teachers have adequate time to meet the qualification requirement.

"The Supreme Court has emphasized the need to provide eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to comply with the statutory requirement of acquiring the prescribed TET qualification. In view of this and in the larger interest of candidates, it has been decided to provide an opportunity to all eligible candidates who could not avail themselves of the earlier application window by opening the online application portal from August 25 to September 1, 2026," the CBSE said in its official notice.

The notification for the 22nd CTET was released on May 8, and online applications were accepted from May 11 to June 10.

When Will The CTET Exam Be Held?

With the application window reopened, candidates also want to know the revised CTET examination date. The CBSE has said that the revised examination date will be announced after the application portal closes on September 1. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in September.

The CBSE has been conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). A total of 21 editions of CTET have been conducted so far. The result of the 21st Edition of CTET was declared on March 30.