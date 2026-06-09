CTET 2026 Application Window Closing Soon: How Exam Cities Are Allotted, Steps To Apply

CTET 2026 Application: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to close the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 application window on June 10, 2026, at 11:59 pm. As per a public notice, the CBSE will conduct the 22nd edition of the CTET on September 6, 2026, in 132 cities across the country. The exam body released the online application form on May 11, 2026.

As per the official notification, the board can also conduct the CTET 2026 exam on September 5, in case the number of candidates increases. The minimum qualifications for appearing in the CTET are notified by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Applicants are advised to read the eligibility criteria carefully before applying.

How Exam Cities Are Allotted

According to CBSE, there is no provision to select examination cities in the online application portal. The examination city to the applicants will be allotted by CBSE on a random basis. The request for change of allotted examination city will not be accepted, the board stated.

CTET 2026 Registration: Steps To Apply

Follow the steps given below to apply for the 22nd edition of the CTET exam.

Go to the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in or visit CBSE's website: cbse.gov.in

Click on the link "Apply Online"

Fill in the online application form and note down registration number or application number

Upload your latest scanned photograph and signature

Pay the examination fee by debit card, credit card, or net banking

Print the confirmation page for record and future reference

The CBSE has advised candidates not to disclose or share the password with anybody.

As per the official notification, the CTET 2026 result is expected by the end of October 2026.