Amit Shah Meets PM Modi After Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid massive student protests over paper leaks. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, who had held talks with the students multiple times over the past week, will soon meet Shah, it is learnt.

The developments follow Padhan's resignation amid massive monthlong protests in the heart of the Delhi, ripples of which were heard across the nation.

Live Updates: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the students' main demand was Pradhan's resignation, besides assurances of no legal action against the protesters and compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who had died by suicide after the latest paper leak.

While the government had accepted the latter two demands, there was a cloud over the minister's resignation.

"Keeping in mind that anti-national forces should not take advantage of the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the unity of the nation remains intact, that the future of even a single student of India does not get entangled in legal complications, and that our children devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers -- I have submitted my resignation to Hon'ble Prime Minister," he said in an open letter to the young protesters.

The CJP praised student power, with its founder Abhijeet Dipke saying, "This is democracy. He has resigned... Remember, do not mess with cockroach."

Pradhan's resignation comes ahead of a third round of talks between the government and the CJP representatives.