CTET 2026 Registration Ends Today: Apply Online For September Exam Before Deadline

CTET 2026 Registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the online application window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 session today, June 10. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can complete the registration process through the official website, ctet.nic.in, before 11:59 PM.

The last date for payment of the application fee is also June 10. The CTET September 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on September 6 in offline mode. Candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 8 in central government and CBSE-affiliated schools are advised to submit their applications before the deadline.

Direct Link: CTET September 2026 Registration Form

CTET September 2026: Important Dates

Registration process began: May 11, 2026

Last date to submit application form: June 10, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last date for fee payment: June 10, 2026 (11:59 PM)

CTET 2026 Exam Date: September 6, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam may also be conducted on September 5, 2026, depending on the number of candidates

How to Fill CTET 2026 September Registration Form?

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET September 2026 registration link.

Complete the registration process and fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the final hours and complete the application process before the registration window closes today.

CTET 2026 Registraion Form: Application Fee

General/OBC (NCL)

One Paper (Paper I or Paper II): Rs 1,000

Rs 1,000 Both Papers: Rs 1,200

SC/ST/Differently Abled Candidates

One Paper (Paper I or Paper II): Rs 500

Rs 500 Both Papers: Rs 600

GST and applicable bank charges will be charged separately.