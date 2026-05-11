CTET September 2026 Notification Out; Applications Now Open Online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the online registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 session. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can apply through the official websites at ctet.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the 22nd edition of CTET will be conducted on September 6, 2026 (Sunday) for both Paper I and Paper II. The board has also stated that if the number of applications is high, the exam may additionally be held on September 5, 2026 (Saturday).

The online application process began on May 11, 2026, and candidates can submit their forms till June 10, 2026, up to 11:59 pm. The last date to pay the examination fee is also June 10.

CTET September 2026: Important Dates

Start of online application - May 11, 2026

Last date to apply - June 10, 2026 (11:59 pm)

Last date for fee payment - June 10, 2026 (11:59 pm)

Correction window - June 15 to June 18, 2026

Admit card release - Two days before the exam

CTET exam date - September 6, 2026

Possible additional exam date - September 5, 2026

Tentative result declaration - By the end of October 2026

CBSE has advised candidates to carefully check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and other instructions given in the information bulletin before filling out the application form.

The board will also open a correction window from June 15 to June 18, allowing candidates to make changes in their submitted application forms.

CTET is conducted for candidates seeking teaching eligibility in central government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan schools, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti schools, and other institutions that accept CTET scores. The examination will be conducted in 27 languages across 132 cities in the country.

Paper I is for candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is meant for those planning to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates who wish to teach Classes 1 to 8 can appear for both papers.

As per CBSE guidelines, candidates scoring 60 per cent or more marks will be considered CTET qualified. However, qualifying CTET does not guarantee a job, as it is one of the eligibility conditions for teacher recruitment.