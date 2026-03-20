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CTET February 2026 Result: Scorecard, Final Answer Key Likely To Be Released Soon, Details Here

CTET 2026 Result: The CTET February 2026 result is expected by late March on ctet.nic.in for candidates who took the exam on February 7 and 8.

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CTET February 2026 Result: Scorecard, Final Answer Key Likely To Be Released Soon, Details Here
CTET 2026 Result: candidates must secure at least 60 per cent marks

CTET 2026 Result: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 result is likely to be released in the last week of March by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates who appeared for the test on February 7 and 8 will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website of the board - ctet.nic.in.

To qualify, candidates must secure at least 60 per cent marks. However, a relaxation of 5 per cent is provided for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and differently-abled categories.

How To Download CTET 2026 Result?

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "Login: CTET Feb 2026 Result" link. Enter your registration ID and password. Your scorecard and result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

CTET 2026 Result: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

Candidates are advised to carefully verify their personal details, such as roll number and parents' names. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the CBSE.

  • Name of the exam
  • Roll number
  • Mother's name
  • Father's name
  • Category
  • Paper details
  • Marks scored in each section
  • Total marks

The CTET exam was held on February 7 and 8 for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8. The provisional answer key was released on March 12, 2026.

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