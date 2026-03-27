CTET February 2026 Result: CBSE Likely To Release Scorecards This Week, Check Details

CTET 2026 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET 2026 result along with the final answer key soon, as the results are typically declared within 30-40 days of the exam. Once published, candidates who took the test on February 7 and 8 can check and download their scorecards from the official website - ctet.nic.in.

Many primary teachers awaiting promotions before the March 31 deadline rely on the CTET results, increasing the urgency for a timely announcement by CBSE.

To qualify for the CTET, candidates will be required to secure at least 60 per cent marks. However, a relaxation of 5 per cent is provided to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and differently-abled categories.

How to Download CTET 2026 Result?

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "Login: CTET Feb 2026 Result" link. Enter your registration ID and password. Your result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link

CTET 2026 Result: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The CTET February 2026 scorecard will include several key details, such as candidates' scores (likely paper-wise) along with personal information. It will include:

Name of the exam

Roll number

Mother's name

Father's name

Category

Paper details

Marks scored in each section

Total marks

The CTET exam was held on February 7 and 8 for candidates aspiring to become teachers in Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8. The provisional answer key was released on March 12, 2026.