CTET February 2026 Result: Check Download Link, Scorecard Details

CTET 2026 Result Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 result along with the final answer key in the last week of March 2026. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website - ctet.nic.in.

The CTET exam was conducted on February 7 and 8 for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8. The provisional answer key was released on March 12, 2026.

How to Download CTET 2026 Result

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "Login: CTET Feb 2026 Result" link. Enter your registration ID and password. Your result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link

CTET 2026 Result: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The CTET February 2026 scorecard will include several key details, such as candidates' scores (likely paper-wise) along with personal information. It will include:

Name of the exam

Roll number

Mother's name

Father's name

Category

Paper details

Marks scored in each section

Total marks

To qualify for CTET 2026, candidates need to secure at least 60 per cent marks. However, a relaxation of 5 per cent is provided to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and differently-abled categories.