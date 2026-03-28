CTET Feb 2026 Result: CBSE To Release Scorecards Soon, Here's Direct Link To Check

CTET February 2026 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CTET February 2026 results soon, along with the final answer key. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination on February 7 and 8 can check and download their scorecards from the official website. The provisional answer key was released on March 12. Several primary teachers awaiting promotions ahead of the March 31 deadline are closely tracking the result declaration.

To qualify for CTET, candidates must score at least 60 per cent marks. However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and differently-abled categories are eligible for a relaxation of 5 per cent.

How To Check And Download CTET 2026 Result

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Click on the "CTET Feb 2026 Result" link on the homepage

Enter your registration ID and password

Your result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

CTET 2026 Result: Details Mentioned On Scorecard

The CTET February 2026 scorecard will include key details such as candidates' scores (likely paper-wise) along with personal information.

Name of the exam

Roll number

Mother's name

Father's name

Category

Paper details

Marks scored in each section

Total marks

The CTET was conducted on February 7 and 8 for candidates aspiring to become teachers for Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8.