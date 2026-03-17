CTET Feb 2026 Exam: Check Expected Result Date, Passing Marks, Scorecard Details

CBSE CTET Feb 2026 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the February 2026 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website of the board - ctet.nic.in.

CTET Feb 2026 Result Release Date

Based on previous year trends, candidates can expect the result to be released in the last week of March 2026. The CTET result is generally declared within four to six weeks of the examination.

How To Download CTET Result?

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "Login: CTET Feb 2026 Result" link. Enter your registration ID and password. Your scorecard and result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Marks Required To Pass CTET

The CTET result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Candidates are required to score at least 60 per cent marks to qualify. However, those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and differently-abled categories are eligible for a 5 per cent relaxation in the qualifying marks.

CTET 2026 Result: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

Name of the exam

Roll number

Mother's name

Father's name

Category

Paper details

Marks scored in each section

Total marks

The CTET exam was held on February 7 and 8 for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8. The provisional answer key was released on March 12, 2026.