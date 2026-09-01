Girl Takes NEET PG Exam With Teary Eyes As Parents Remain Untraced After Nepal Floods

Nepal Flood: A girl took her National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 exam on August 30, 2026, while her parents' whereabouts remain unknown after Nepal floods. Sharing her experience on a social media platform, Tanvi showed the inked thumb used for giving thumb impressions during the exam, stating that her parents were not there to wish her good luck this time.

"Out of the three-hour exam, one and a half hours, I have spent crying," she stated. "The question kind of became difficult to read at times because there were tears in my eyes," she added.

Tanvi also shared through her Instagram handle that while giving the NEET PG exam, on the screen she could see her picture on the admit card. "That photo was taken by my dad," she recalled. "That made NEET PG so much more difficult," she said.

Tanvi further stated:

"I just knew that my dad wants me to give this exam and I have to do it for him, I have to do it for my parents."

"More than the exam, the most difficult part was, before the exam my mom would give me dahi shakkar (curd and sugar)," Tanvi said. "In this exam, that didn't happen," she added.

On August 29, Tanvi published the first video about the incident, sharing that her parents Venkatram Annamdevara and Anagha Annamdevara, were on a "Kailash Yatra" with a group of 67 people. The family has not been able to contact any member from the tour group or organisation, she noted. "The last location of the group was the immigration centre and the Friendship Bridge," she mentioned.

Waiting for an update, Tanvi hopes that her parents and everybody else is safe and they return home soon.