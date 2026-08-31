Not Just Nepal, Floods Have Displaced 30 Million People Worldwide In A Year

Nepal's current disaster is a reminder of how quickly a natural hazard can become a human crisis. But the wider global data shows that Nepal is far from an isolated case.

The disaster has also affected the Chinese side of the Himalayas, where 16 deaths and 546 missing people have been reported.

Floodwaters have damaged roads and hydropower infrastructure, making it harder for rescuers to reach isolated areas. For families, the immediate concerns are stark: finding missing relatives, getting food and water to people cut off by the floods and knowing whether those still unaccounted for are alive.

The same pattern has played out elsewhere. In Pakistan, floods in 2025 killed more than 1,000 people and affected 6.9 million. In the Philippines, storms affected more than 30 million people during the year. In Nigeria, flooding in Mokwa killed at least 500 people, while another 600 were reported missing and presumed dead.

Read: What Happened In The Mountains That Caused Such Devastation In Nepal?

These are not isolated numbers. Together, they show how quickly floods, storms and other extreme weather events can lead to displacement, loss of livelihoods and prolonged rescue operations.

Floods Are The Most Frequently Reported Disaster

The global data shows why floods repeatedly feature in disaster statistics. Among the five disaster types tracked in the dataset, floods recorded the highest number of reported events in every year from 2017 to 2025.

They reached 222 events in 2021, compared with 28 earthquakes, 17 droughts and 19 wildfires that year. In 2025, there were still 119 reported floods, against 29 earthquakes and 28 wildfires.

The frequency of floods has a direct human cost. A disaster does not have to be fatal to fundamentally disrupt lives. Homes can become uninhabitable, roads can be destroyed, and families can be forced to move, temporarily or permanently.

The displacement data illustrates the scale of that disruption. In 2016, disasters internally displaced 25.3 million people.

The figure fell to 17.5 million in 2018 before jumping to 45.8 million in 2019. It remained above 25 million for much of the following years before reaching 45.8 million again in 2024. In 2025, another 29.9 million people were internally displaced by disasters.

The numbers fluctuate from year to year, but the underlying disruption remains substantial.

The Economic Cost Runs Into Billions

The human toll is only one part of the story. Disasters also impose enormous economic costs.

Floods were not only the most frequently reported disaster type in the dataset; they also produced some of the largest annual economic losses.

In 2021, floods caused an estimated $75.8 billion in damage, the highest annual figure among the five disaster types tracked in the dataset.

The economic cost, however, does not always correspond to the number of disasters recorded. In 2025, wildfires caused an estimated $53.9 billion in economic damage despite there being only 28 reported wildfire events, compared with 119 floods.

Earthquakes offer another example of how a relatively small number of events can produce enormous losses. Their economic damage reached $52.2 billion in 2023.

Droughts follow a different pattern. Their reported numbers remained relatively low compared with floods, but the economic consequences could still be severe. Drought-related damage reached $34.9 billion in 2022, the highest annual figure for droughts in the dataset.