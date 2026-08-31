8 Workers Reach Assam After Nepal Flood Rescue, 5 Remain Missing

In a significant development, eight Assamese workers who were rescued from Nepal have been brought back to Assam. However, five more workers from the state still remain unaccounted for.

The Assam Police brought back the eight Assamese workers after rescuing them from the Nepal border area of Bagdogra in North Bengal.

The rescued workers have been identified as Pankaj Barman, Gopal Chand Debnath, Gautam Das, Samar Bezbaruah, Sarvishan Marak, Saneswar Narzary, Silva Marak, and Elipson Sangma.

The devastating floods in Nepal have killed over 900, and although rescue operations are ongoing, thousands of people are still missing.

Amid this crisis, eight workers from Assam who had gone to Nepal for work have been rescued. However, five other workers from Nagaon, Nalbari, and Karbi Anglong remain missing.

Police brought back the rescued workers to Dhurbi in Assam on Sunday night. They left for their respective homes today.

A total of 13 workers from various districts of Assam were employed at a power grid company in Nepal.

A sudden surge of floodwater, reportedly flowing at a height of nearly 60 feet, triggered a catastrophic disaster in the area. Amid the terrifying situation, these Assamese workers managed to save their lives by climbing to higher ground in the mountains.