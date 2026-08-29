Forensic Expert Team From Gujarat Leaves For Nepal To Identify Flood Victims

A 10-member team from Gandhinagar-based National Forensic Sciences University departed for Nepal on Saturday evening to assist in identifying victims of the recent devastating floods.

Dr. Bhargav Patel, Head of the Centre of Excellence in DNA Forensics, the team will handle DNA sample collection and matching to identify the victims of the Nepal floods. Their work is expected to bring clarity and closure to people searching for missing family members,

The mission is conducted under the joint guidance of India's Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, and focuses on critical Disaster Victim Identification protocol directly on the ground.

NFSU previously demonstrated this rapid response capability following the AI-171 aircraft accident on June 12, 2025, when experts completed all DNA matching processes in just ten days.

The university's advanced forensic capabilities have earned significant recognition beyond national borders, including high praise from international defense organisations. In a notable ongoing partnership with the United States Department of Defense, NFSU specialists are actively working to locate American service members who went missing in India during World War II.