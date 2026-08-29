Assam Professor, Husband Among Indians Missing In Flood-Hit Nepal

Families in Assam are waiting for word from Nepal after several people from the state were reported missing following the devastating floods there.

The Assam government has included the names of people from the state in its list of those reported missing in Nepal. Among them are Guwahati-based university former professor Deepali Sarkar and her husband, Manash Ghosh, who had travelled to Nepal with a group of tourists.

Rita Choudhury, a retired faculty member from the Mathematics Department and a former colleague of Sarkar, said she had not been able to meet her in recent months as she was away in Delhi.

“I was in Delhi for the last three months for admission. Before that, I had met her. After I came back to Guwahati, I could not meet her because she was often travelling between Kolkata and Guwahati and was busy with her work and students,” Choudhury said.

Choudhury later learnt that Sarkar and Ghosh had travelled to Nepal as part of a larger tourist group.

“Altogether, around 30 people went to Kathmandu. They had gone through a travel agency. I was told that they were contacted around 8.30 pm, but after around 10.30 pm there was no further contact,” she said.

According to Choudhury, Ghosh works in Kolkata and regularly travels to Guwahati. The couple have a daughter, who is a doctor and is currently in Delhi for further medical training.

For the families and friends of those reported missing, the wait has now become the hardest part, with communication from the affected areas still proving difficult.

They are hoping for word from the authorities and rescue teams as efforts continue in Nepal to locate those who remain unaccounted for.