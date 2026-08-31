Shillong Teer Results For August 31, 2026: Winning Numbers Details

Shillong Teer Results For August 31: The winning numbers for the popular traditional lottery game, Shillong Teer, will be declared today. Held six days a week from Monday to Saturday, this archery-based game combines local sports culture with daily chance betting across Meghalaya. The daily games are played in two main stages every day: First Round (FR) and Second Round (SR).

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How the game works

Unlike typical random number draws, Shillong Teer is rooted in traditional archery skills. Dozens of local archers gather at Polo Ground in Shillong to shoot arrows at a target within a fixed time limit.

Once the shooting stops, officials tally the total number of arrows hitting the target. The last two digits of that total count form the winning number for that round. For instance, if 743 arrows strike the target during a round, the official winning result is 43.

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How to check your tickets

Participants who bought tickets from authorised local centres can match their chosen two-digit numbers against the official results published after each round.

For real-time score updates and live commentary during the shooting rounds, you can also watch Shillong Teer Live Result Today on YouTube. This video provides live coverage directly from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute as the daily winning numbers are tallied.

Check results: August 31 (31.08.2026)

Besides the main Shillong Teer draw, players also track daily results for related regional draws including Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Shillong Night Teer throughout the day. According to Shillong Teer Results, the winning numbers are:

Shillong Morning Teer Results

First Round (FR): 49

Second Round (SR): 80

Juwai Morning Result

First Round (FR): 74

Second Round (SR): 85

Shillong Teer Result

First Round (FR)

Second Round (SR)

Juwai Teer Result

First Round (FR)

Second Round (SR)

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round (FR)

Second Round (SR)

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round (FR)

Second Round (SR)