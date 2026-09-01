Nepal Flood: Was World's Most Expensive Eye In The Sky NISAR Caught Napping?

This is NISAR satellite's moment of truth: the world's most expensive civilian Earth imaging satellite was built to track Himalayan hazards among others. Why is it missing in action from the Nepal flood story?

When India and the United States launched the $1.3 billion NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission more than a year ago, it was hailed as a revolutionary Earth observation satellite that would help humanity understand and respond to some of the planet's biggest challenges. Equipped with advanced dual-frequency radar and capable of measuring changes on Earth's surface to millimetre precision, NISAR satellite, also dubbed the Nisarga satellite, was expected to monitor glaciers, detect ground deformation, track landslides, study earthquakes, and provide crucial information for disaster management.

The Himalayas, with their fragile glaciers, active tectonics, and growing risks from climate change, were expected to be one of the key focuses of the mission.

Yet, questions are now being raised after the catastrophic flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district that caused widespread devastation and loss of life. A disaster apparently linked to glacial collapse and massive movement of ice, water, rock, and debris in one of the most vulnerable regions of the Himalayas-- exactly the kind of event that NISAR was designed to observe and analyse.

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So Where Was NISAR?

The uncomfortable question being asked by scientists, disaster experts, and policymakers is this: if the world's most sophisticated civilian Earth imaging satellite is now in orbit and systematically collecting data, why has there been no public NISAR-based assessment, warning insight, or major scientific analysis explaining the origins and evolution of one of the Himalayan region's biggest disasters?

That question becomes even more striking when one revisits the ambitions articulated by NASA and ISRO themselves.

NASA has repeatedly stated that NISAR would help track disasters, monitor ecosystems and crops, study glaciers and ice sheets, and understand how Earth's surface moves and changes.

NASA said the data it provides will help protect lives, support the management of natural resources, and give us a deeper understanding of our changing planet than ever before.

ISRO was equally ambitious.

"NISAR will image the global land and ice-covered surfaces, including islands, sea-ice and selected oceans every 12 days. NISAR mission's primary objectives are to study land & ice deformation, land ecosystems, and oceanic regions in areas of common interest to the US and Indian science communities. The NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission is a joint collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) - a satellite equipped with advanced radar instruments for Earth observation. It aims to provide high-resolution measurements of Earth's surface changes, such as tectonic shifts, glaciers, and forest disturbances, enhancing our understanding of natural hazards and climate change."

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To be fair ISRO has deployed its own radar imaging satellite, Resourcesat 2A, Cartosat 3A for analysis and Planet Labs has been releasing satellite imagery. But nothing in public domain from NISAR satellite either by ISRO or NASA.

Few people articulated the mission's promise more clearly than Dr. Paul Rosen, NISAR Project Scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV before launch, Dr. Rosen said, "This is a science mission and applications mission. We're studying the cryosphere, ecosystems, and solid earth hazards like earthquakes and landslides. It's very much a climate mission."

He went even further.

"We can make 3D movies of the motions of the Earth, all the land and ice. Nothing in conventional remote sensing can do that."

Describing the satellite's capabilities, he explained that NISAR "would be able to measure ground motion with millimetre precision, helping scientists understand earthquake cycles before, during, and after major events."

He also highlighted landslides and dangerous glacial lake outburst floods as key application areas.

"We can see precursory motion before landslides. And we'll monitor glacier dynamics to assess GLOF risks."

Those statements are particularly relevant today.

The Nepal disaster occurred in precisely the environment where NISAR was expected to shine. The Himalayan region is characterized by unstable slopes, retreating glaciers, glacial lakes, tectonic activity, and rapidly changing mountain landscapes. The Rasuwa catastrophe appears to involve exactly the sort of cryospheric and geomorphological processes that NISAR was designed to observe.

The contrast between the mission's promise and the apparent absence of a public NISAR analysis has become harder to ignore because ISRO and NASA themselves celebrated the spacecraft's first year in orbit only weeks ago.

On August 4, 2026, the two space agencies jointly commemorated one year of NISAR operations during an event in Bengaluru titled "NISAR One Year of Operations: Assessing Performance, Advancing Science, and Strengthening Partnership."

The event showcased mission achievements, scientific results, data dissemination, and future opportunities.

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ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan praised the collaboration and urged scientists to fully exploit the mission to address important scientific challenges for the benefit of humanity.

NASA officials spoke of NISAR's global importance.

Dr Karen M St Germain, Director of NASA's Earth Science Division, highlighted the mission's unprecedented volume of data for understanding Earth's systems.

NASA's Phil Barela called the collaboration "a partnership beyond a spacecraft."

On July 31, 2026 NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said: "Our satellites grow up so fast. It's been one year since NISAR launched from India to study Earth's land and ice surfaces, providing insight into how our planet is changing."

Dr Rosen himself showcased how NISAR's L-band radar was observing ecosystems, the cryosphere, and the solid Earth.

ISRO scientists highlighted applications involving forest biomass, soil moisture, active crops, ocean surface winds, mangroves, forest disturbances, and surface deformation.

Everything appeared to suggest that NISAR was delivering exactly what had been promised.

Yet the Nepal disaster has become a difficult test case.

To be clear, there is no public evidence that NISAR was designed as an operational warning satellite that would individually predict every flood, landslide, glacier collapse, or earthquake. Nor is there publicly available evidence that the mission failed technically.

However, when NASA and ISRO themselves promote capabilities involving glacier monitoring, landslide precursors, ground deformation measurements, and hazard assessment, it is reasonable to ask what insights NISAR has provided regarding one of the most serious Himalayan disasters in recent memory.

The Questions Are Straightforward

Did NISAR observe precursor surface movements in the region?

Did it detect measurable glacier instability?

Did it capture deformation signals before the disaster?

Has any preliminary analysis been performed?

And if such analyses exist, why have they not yet been made public?

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On August 17, 2026 in a public statement ISRO said: "NISAR continues to systematically collect precious data to understand the Earth's dynamics to drive advancements across multiple scientific disciplines, including ecosystem, solid earth, cryosphere, hydrology, oceanography, coastal-processes, geoscience and disaster response."

It's not that NISAR has not assisted in disasters. On June 29, 2026, NASA's JPL said in a statement: "Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela. NASA satellites are providing critical support, capturing imagery and data to help teams on the ground assess impacts and guide response efforts. This map, created with data from the NISAR mission, shows how the quakes shifted the land surface, offering key insights for emergency managers and scientists." This came within days of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026.

On the Nepal tragedy the silence is particularly striking because NASA and ISRO agreed that NISAR data would be openly available.

"The data will be placed in the public archive almost instantly after processing. NASA and ISRO have agreed. This is a science mission, and all radar data will be open," Dr Rosen had said.

At a time when hundreds of lives have been lost and scientists are trying to understand what happened in Nepal, the world would naturally expect NISAR satellites and its data to be at the forefront of that effort.

Responding to NDTV after the Nepal disaster, Dr Rosen said: "NISAR just takes the data, it doesn't analyse it. People do. We are just beginning the time series needed to track precursory behaviours. Once the teams develop automated tools to look all over the Himalayas for nominal and anomalous behaviours, then we have a hope of identifying the risk. NISAR being the first satellite of its kind, it will take some time to understand the data and it's potential for forecasting this kind of event."

After all, this is not just another Earth observation satellite. It carries the largest 12 meter un-furlable radar antenna ever deployed in low Earth orbit, integrates cutting edge American and Indian radar technology, and represents one of the most ambitious Earth science collaborations ever undertaken.

The satellite is in orbit. The data is supposedly flowing. The mission has completed a full year of operations.

Yet one of the first major Himalayan disasters of the NISAR era arrived, and the mission's scientific voice is conspicuously absent from the public conversation.

Perhaps detailed analyses are underway and will emerge in the coming weeks. Perhaps scientists need time to process data and validate conclusions. Those are entirely plausible explanations.

But until such answers arrive, a troubling perception remains.

The satellite that was promoted as humanity's new window into glaciers, landslides, surface deformation, and climate driven change appears absent when the world most wants to hear what it has seen.

For a mission built to observe Earth's most dynamic and dangerous processes, the Nepal tragedy has become an unexpected test. The coming days may determine whether NISAR emerges as the indispensable disaster science tool it was promised to be, or whether uncomfortable questions continue to grow about why the most expensive civilian Earth imaging satellite ever built has so far had so little to say about a catastrophe unfolding in one of the very regions it was designed to watch most closely. The silence of the NISAR satellite data is louder than the roar of the falling ice in the disaster.