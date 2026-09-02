Former Karnataka Chief Secretary Recalls LBSNAA Days As She Completes 45 Years Of Service

Former Karnataka Chief Secretary K Ratna Prabha on Tuesday marked 45 years of her journey in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), recalling her days at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, and reflecting on a life dedicated to public service.

In a post on X, Ratna Prabha said that September 1 holds special significance for her as it marks the day she joined the civil services. She recalled reporting at LBSNAA in Mussoorie on September 1, 1981, along with other officer trainees.

"Today, 1st September, is the most memorable day of life. Reported at LBSNAA Mussoorie on 1/9/1981. Completed 45 years of dedicated service," she wrote.

The retired bureaucrat described her career as one marked by dedication, discipline, and service. She also said that her association with public service would continue even after retirement. "Retired but not tired. Will to serve continues and affection of people and service mates never goes," she noted.

Ratna Prabha, a 1981-batch IAS officer, served as the Chief Secretary of Karnataka. She shared photographs with the post, including an image from the occasion, as she looked back on her decades-long administrative career.

K Ratna Prabha, a retired IAS officer of the 1981 batch, is currently serving as the President of Ubuntu Consortium, which is a collective of women entrepreneurs' associations under one umbrella, fostering growth, leadership, and economic empowerment, according to her LinkedIn profile.

During her decades-long service, she has also served as the Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Mission for Empowerment of Women; Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and more.