Advertisement

CBSE Releases KVS, NVS Tier 2 Recruitment Results In Phases: Teaching, Non-Teaching Positions

CBSE Recruitment: The board further stated that results for the remaining posts are also being finalised and will be declared in phases over the next few days.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CBSE Releases KVS, NVS Tier 2 Recruitment Results In Phases: Teaching, Non-Teaching Positions
The results for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools will be declared separately.

CBSE Recruitment: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced in an official notification that it is officially starting the phase-wise declaration of results for the Tier 2 recruitment examination for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), and the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).

According to the official announcement, candidates who appeared in the Tier 2 examinations for different teaching and non-teaching positions at the KVS and NVS can access their result from the official portal, examinationservices.nic.in. In the first phase of the result declaration, the outcomes for the following posts have been declared: 

  • PGT (Computer Science)
  • TGT (Computer Science)
  • Finance Officer
  • Stenographer Grade 1

To access their scorecards, applicants must enter their registration number and password in the candidate's login window. The interview call letters for candidates shortlisted for the posts of PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), and Finance Officer will be made available in their respective application logins, the official notification stated.

The skill test call letters for candidates shortlisted for the post of Stenographer can also be downloaded from the official portal, the board stated. 

In a social media post today on X, the board advised all candidates to refer only to official sources for verified information.

As per the official notification, the results for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools will be declared separately. The board further stated that results for the remaining posts are also being finalised and will be declared in phases over the next few days. 

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CBSE Recruitment, CBSE KVS NVS Recruitment, CBSE Teacher Exam
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com