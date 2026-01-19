CBSE Revises Norms, Mandates Career Counsellor And Wellness Teacher In Schools

CBSE Career Counsellor Recruitment: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice directing all affiliated schools to appoint a Counsellor and Wellness Teacher (Socio-Emotional Counsellor) as well as a Career Counsellor on a full-time basis.

Earlier, the clause mandated only the appointment of a Counsellor and Wellness Teacher, without any requirement for a Career Counsellor. CBSE has now revised the clause and also updated the qualification criteria for these posts.

What Does The Updated Clause Say?

As per the revised clause, secondary and senior secondary schools are required to appoint both a Counsellor and Wellness Teacher and a Career Counsellor.

Under the updated norms, schools must appoint one Counsellor and Wellness Teacher for every 500 students and one Career Counsellor for every 500 students studying in Classes 9 to 12. Previously, schools with a student strength of less than 300 were required to appoint a Counsellor and Wellness Teacher only on a part-time basis which remains applicable.

Additionally, appointed candidates will be required to complete 50 hours of Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs), as prescribed by the board, for psycho-social counselling and career counselling.

Qualifications Required For Counsellor and Wellness Teacher

Schools must ensure that the Counsellor and Wellness Teacher possesses any one of the following qualifications:

Master's or Bachelor's degree in Psychology (Clinical/Counselling/Applied/Educational).

Master's degree in Social Work (Mental Health/Counselling).

Bachelor's or Master's degree in any subject along with a diploma in School Counselling or Child Guidance and Counselling.

Candidates must also have competencies in Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) delivery, crisis intervention, identification of mental health concerns, parent and teacher sensitisation and confidentiality management.

Qualifications Required For Career Counsellor

Applicants for the post of Career Counsellor must hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Humanities, Science, Social Sciences, Management, Education, or Technology.

They should possess competencies in career assessment interpretation, knowledge of higher education options in India and abroad, research skills, student and parent career counselling, and collaboration with universities and industry bodies.

CBSE has also informed schools that they may adopt the CBSE Counselling Hub and Spoke School Model to strengthen counselling services and student well-being.