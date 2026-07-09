CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota Skill Test Admit Card To Be Out Today; Exam On July 11

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) 2026 Skill Test admit card today, July 9. Candidates who are appearing for the skill test can download their hall tickets from the official website, cbse.gov.in, using their login credentials.

The CBSE DRQ 2026 Skill Test is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2026. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and check all the details carefully to avoid any last-minute issues.

How to Download the Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in .

. Log in using the required credentials.

Click on the Direct Recruitment Quota 2026 Skill Test Admit Card link.

Download the admit card and verify all the details.

Take a clear printout for the examination day.

Details to Check

The admit card contains important information such as the candidate's name, exam date, reporting time, examination centre, session, and exam-day instructions. Candidates should carefully check all the details and report any discrepancy to the board immediately.

Documents Required on Exam Day

CBSE has made it mandatory for candidates to carry:

A printed copy of the admit card.

A valid government-issued photo identity card.

Candidates who fail to carry these documents will not be allowed to appear for the skill test.

The board has also advised candidates to read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the examination and keep checking the official website for any further updates related to the recruitment process.