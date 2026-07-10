Himachal Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2026: 3,468 Vacancies Announced For CBSE Government Schools

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a major teacher recruitment drive for 3,468 vacancies in CBSE-affiliated government schools. The recruitment was shared by Education Minister Rohit Thakur during a review meeting of the Education Department, where officials discussed ongoing reforms to improve school education and strengthen learning outcomes across the state.

The recruitment includes both regular and temporary teaching positions and is expected to help fill vacancies in several key subjects. The initiative is also aimed at supporting the growing number of CBSE-affiliated government schools in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2026

The state has started the process to fill 2,668 regular teaching posts across 19 different categories. These vacancies have already been sent to the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur, for further recruitment procedures.

Apart from regular appointments, the government will also recruit 800 temporary teachers, including 400 English teachers and 400 Mathematics teachers, to improve classroom teaching in CBSE-affiliated schools. According to the Education Department, 292 English teachers and 284 Mathematics teachers have already joined schools.

The minister also informed that recruitment for subjects such as Sanskrit, Physical Education, Music, Drawing, Science, Commerce, Economics, Political Science, History, Hindi, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Computer Science, Fine Arts, and Public Administration will be completed in the coming months.

CBSE-Affiliated Government Schools Expand Across Himachal Pradesh

The state government has been working to improve the quality of government schools by bringing them under the CBSE curriculum. So far, approval has been granted to 158 government schools, out of which 146 schools have already received CBSE affiliation.

The recruitment of qualified teachers is expected to strengthen teaching standards in these schools and provide students with better academic support. The government believes that increasing teacher availability will help improve learning outcomes and create a more competitive education environment for students studying in government institutions.

Digital Learning and Other Education Reforms in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government reviewed several education initiatives aimed at modernising schools. All government schools in the state have now been connected through Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Approval has also been received to replace computers in 524 government schools, while BSNL has finalised the networking project for 777 schools to improve internet connectivity and digital learning facilities.

The minister also reviewed the implementation of the Dr. Y.S. Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana, under which 9,359 students have received tablets over the last three academic sessions during the meeting. Officials have been directed to ensure that the remaining eligible students receive benefits through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system without delay.