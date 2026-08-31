CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: Re-evaluation Process Begins Today

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the post-result process for students who appeared in the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can now apply for a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book. The process begins today, August 31, 2026, and will be conducted in stages.

After obtaining the scanned answer book, students can apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation as per the schedule prescribed by the board. Candidates must submit their applications online within the specified deadlines and pay the applicable fee for the selected service.

Click here: CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Re-evaluation 2026 Link

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: Important Dates

Scanned copy of evaluated answer book: August 31 to September 1, 2026

August 31 to September 1, 2026 Fee: Rs 100 per subject

Rs 100 per subject Verification of marks: September 7 to 8, 2026

September 7 to 8, 2026 Verification fee: Rs 100 per answer book

Rs 100 per answer book Re-evaluation: September 7 to 8, 2026

September 7 to 8, 2026 Re-evaluation fee: Rs 100 per question

Students should first apply for the scanned copy of their evaluated answer book. After reviewing it, they can decide whether to proceed with verification or re-evaluation.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Re-evaluation 2026: How To Apply?

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Tap to the "Click here to apply" link then click to the "Apply-Class 12 (Photocopy of Answerbook" option.

Select the option to apply for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book.

Enter the required credentials, including roll number and date of birth.

Select the subject(s) for which the scanned answer book is required.

Pay the prescribed fee of Rs 100 per subject through the online payment mode.

Download or check the scanned copy once it is made available.

After reviewing the answer book, students can apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation during the specified dates.

For re-evaluation, select the specific question(s) to be reviewed and pay Rs 100 per question.

Submit the application within the prescribed deadline.

Verification of marks allows students to have their marks checked for possible errors in the evaluation or totaling process. Re-evaluation, on the other hand, allows students to request review of specific questions as permitted by CBSE.