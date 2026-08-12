CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Out; Check Direct Link Here

CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 Supplementary Examination Result 2026. Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can now check their results through the DigiLocker Results Portal at results.digilocker.gov.in.

A total of 2,91,576 candidates registered for the CBSE Class 12 supplementary examination this year, while 2,75,287 candidates appeared for the exam. The examination was conducted for compartment, six-subject and improvement candidates.

As per the official data, 1,64,231 students appeared in the compartment category, while 1,11,056 candidates appeared for improvement. The compartment category recorded a 53.08% pass percentage, compared with 38.36% in 2025.

Direct Link: CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Result 2026

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Check Statistics

As per the official notice, the supplementary examination included students from three categories: compartment candidates, candidates with six subjects and improvement candidates.

Total candidates registered: 2,91,576

2,91,576 Total candidates appeared: 2,75,287

2,75,287 Candidates who appeared for improvement: 1,11,056

1,11,056 Candidates who appeared in compartment category: 1,64,231

1,64,231 Compartment category pass percentage: 53.08%

53.08% Compartment category pass percentage in 2025: 38.36%

CBSE will provide school-wise results to schools through their registered email addresses. Students from CBSE-affiliated schools abroad will also be able to access their results and digital academic documents through DigiLocker.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: How To Download?

Students can follow these steps to access their CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026:

Visit the official DigiLocker Results Portal at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Look for the link to check the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026.

Enter the required login details.

Submit the information to access the result.

Check the marks and qualifying status displayed on the screen.

Download the digital result for future reference.

CBSE stated that printed marksheet-cum-passing certificates for regular students, including those studying abroad, will be supplied through their respective schools. Private candidates will receive digital academic documents through DigiLocker. Details regarding post-result services will be notified separately through an official circular.