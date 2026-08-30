CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: Scanned Copy Applications Start Tomorrow

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the post-result process for Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 tomorrow. However, the first stage will be for obtaining a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book, while applications for verification of marks and re-evaluation will open later. According to the CBSE notice dated August 27, students dissatisfied with their performance can use these facilities to check their evaluation and seek redressal as per the prescribed procedure. All applications and fee payments will be accepted online only, and applications submitted after the scheduled deadline will not be accepted.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026 Application: Important Dates

Scanned copy of evaluated answer book: August 31 to September 1, 2026

Fee: Rs 100 per subject

Rs 100 per subject Verification of marks: September 7 to 8, 2026

September 7 to 8, 2026 Verification fee: Rs 100 per answer book

Rs 100 per answer book Re-evaluation: September 7 to 8, 2026

September 7 to 8, 2026 Re-evaluation fee: Rs 100 per question

Students must first apply for the scanned copy before seeking verification or re-evaluation. CBSE states that only candidates who obtain the scanned copy through the prescribed process will be eligible for the subsequent stages.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: Verification, Re-evaluation Details

After receiving the scanned answer book, students can check whether all questions were evaluated and whether marks were correctly awarded and totalled. Verification allows candidates to report discrepancies in marks, while re-evaluation is available for the theory portion and is conducted for the full question, not part of a question.

CBSE has also cautioned that marks may increase or decrease during the process. The outcome of re-evaluation will be final, with no appeal or review entertained. Students should therefore follow the official schedule carefully before submitting their applications.