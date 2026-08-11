CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 supplementary result 2026 soon. The board conducted the CBSE 12th supplementary exam for the 2026 cycle on July 28. The supplementary exam admit cards were released on July 20 for regular and private candidates. Candidates will be able to access their 12th marksheets from the official portals of CBSE: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. As per official information, the revised and improved scorecards will also be made available on Digilocker and UMANG applications.

Students awaiting their Class 12th supplementary scorecards must keep their login credentials, such as, roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID, handy to access their revised marksheets as soon as the portal becomes active.

The CBSE Class 12 revised marksheets will inform candidates about the total marks obtained in each subject, marks in theory papers, marks in practical exams/projects/internal assessments, additional subject details, positional grade (subject-wise), qualifying (pass/fail) status of the candidate.

The CBSE Class 12 main exam results were announced on May 13, 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent. Trivandrum topped the state list in terms of performance, recording a pass percentage of 95.62 per cent.

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