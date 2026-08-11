CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 supplementary result 2026 soon. The board conducted the CBSE 12th supplementary exam for the 2026 cycle on July 28. The supplementary exam admit cards were released on July 20 for regular and private candidates. Candidates will be able to access their 12th marksheets from the official portals of CBSE: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. As per official information, the revised and improved scorecards will also be made available on Digilocker and UMANG applications.
Students awaiting their Class 12th supplementary scorecards must keep their login credentials, such as, roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID, handy to access their revised marksheets as soon as the portal becomes active.
The CBSE Class 12 revised marksheets will inform candidates about the total marks obtained in each subject, marks in theory papers, marks in practical exams/projects/internal assessments, additional subject details, positional grade (subject-wise), qualifying (pass/fail) status of the candidate.
The CBSE Class 12 main exam results were announced on May 13, 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent. Trivandrum topped the state list in terms of performance, recording a pass percentage of 95.62 per cent.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Improvement Marks Soon
Students who have passed the CBSE Class 12 examinations 2026 but wished to improve their performance in one subject were also eligible to appear in the July examination. Such candidates will be able to check their revised marksheets soon.
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result LIVE: Marksheets On DigiResults For Android Users
The CBSE Class 12 results will also be available via an Android mobile application, "DigiResults", as per the board's official announcement.
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result LIVE: Check Your Scores On UMANG Application
Students can also view their results on the UMANG application which is available for android, IOS and Windows based smart phones.
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result LIVE: List Of Official Websites
The Central Board of Secondary Education will be hosting its Class 12 results on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). Students can access their results through following websites:
- results.nic.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- cbse.nic.in
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Be Prepared With Official Websites, Login Details
It is advisable that CBSE board 12th students should be prepared with all official result channels and login details.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Marksheets On DigiLocker, All Records On 'Prinam Manjusha'
Class 12 students must note that the CBSE will provide Class 12 digital academic documents, such as marksheets, migration certificate and pass certificate, through its own academic repository, 'Parinam Manjusha', which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result LIVE: Rely On Official Channels Only
Students must rely only on official channels for their CBSE Class 12 marksheets. Note down the official result portals: cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result LIVE: Don't Panic, Be Prepared
Students are advised not to stress about the result announcement, instead, they can plan in advance and be prepared.
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result LIVE: Be Ready With These Login Details
It is advisable to note down the login credentials required to access CBSE Class 12 scorecards. Keep the following details ready: roll number, school number, date of birth, admit card ID.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: What To Expect?
The CBSE Class 12 marksheets will inform candidates about the total marks obtained in each subject, marks in theory papers, marks in practical exams/projects/internal assessments, additional subject details, positional grade (subject-wise), qualifying (pass/fail) status of the candidate.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: When Was Supplementary Exam Conducted?
The board conducted the CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam 2026 on July 28.
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result LIVE: Scorecards To Be Out Soon
The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE 12th scorecards soon on its official portals for the supplementary exam conducted on July 28.