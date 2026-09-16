IIT Bombay Honours Engineering Innovators On National Engineers' Day 2026

IIT Bombay: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay celebrated National Engineers' Day 2026 by paying tribute to M Visvesvaraya and recognised contributions to engineering research, technology development, and campus infrastructure. The programme was held at the PC Saxena Auditorium on the IIT Bombay campus. SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro Limited, attended the event as the chief guest.

IIT Bombay had earlier announced that the programme aimed to focus on engineering excellence, innovation, and technological advancement. During the event, the institute conferred several awards honouring outstanding contributions across research, technology, and institutional development. The awards presented included:

IIT Bombay International Award for Excellence in Research in Engineering and Technology

Dr PK Patwardhan Technology Development Award 2025

C1973 Faculty Awards for Research Excellence 2026

Prof SL Mehndiratta Award 2026

Best Zonal Work Awards, including the Outstanding Young Engineer Award for 2025-26

The programme highlighted the role of engineering research and innovation in addressing emerging technological and societal challenges. It also recognised the work of faculty members, young engineers and teams contributing to technology development and campus infrastructure.

IIT Bombay shared the update on its official X handle:

Speaking on engineering opportunities, technology, and research, Subrahmanyan stated: "The world is full of tremendous opportunities - in energy transition, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, robotics and localisation."

"The opportunities before young engineers today are truly exciting. Research, technology, application, scale and impact will increasingly shape the future. Knowledge gives capability, character gives credibility, and execution creates impact," he added.

The event was part of IIT Bombay's annual observance of National Engineers' Day, celebrated in honour of M Visvesvaraya, one of India's most respected engineers and statesmen. The institute had also made arrangements for the programme to be screened live through its official YouTube channel.