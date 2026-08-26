"Each Journey Adds To Larger Story": IIT Bombay Celebrates Women Graduates Of 2026 Batch

IIT Bombay: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay congratulated and celebrated the women graduates of the 2026 batch. The institute conferred 3,333 degrees on 3,042 students in the Autumn session as part of its 64th Convocation on August 22. Noting "the future of STEM has more women in it," IIT Bombay also awarded a record 620 PhD degrees, "the highest number awarded by any IIT in a single academic year."

Sharing glimpses of the award ceremony through its social media handle, the institute noted: "Celebrating the women graduates of IIT Bombay's Class of 2026 as they step forward to shape the future of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)."

In a social media post on X, the institute stated:

"The future of science and technology needs talent, ideas and diverse perspectives."

"Each journey adds to a larger story, one where more women are pursuing opportunities, taking on challenges and contributing to science, technology and innovation," it added.

In another post, IIT Bombay noted:

"Behind every graduate is a family that has been part of the journey, through the uncertainty, the hard work and the moments of celebration."

"Convocation is therefore more than a milestone for our students. It is a moment of pride for the families who have walked alongside them and watched their dreams take shape."

According to the institute's data, the degrees awarded during the felicitation ceremony comprised 1,713 undergraduate, 1,430 postgraduate and 620 doctoral degrees. Of the 3,442 graduating students, 791 were women, and 2,651 were men.