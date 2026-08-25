IIT Bombay Sets 8-Year Limit For PhD Completion After Review

IIT Bombay: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has reportedly set an eight-year limit for PhD completion for all new registrations. According to reports, the decision followed an internal review that found some PhD programmes had remained pending for more than a decade.

As per reports, the review examined reasons behind prolonged PhD timelines, including supervisors being occupied with other projects, candidates moving to jobs, and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some PhD registrations remained pending for more than 10 years, the reports highlighted. This has prompted the institute to introduce the eight-year ceiling for new registrations.

Speaking to a media outlet, IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare stated that the team took a review of ongoing PhDs and tried to understand the hold-ups.

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According to the institute's official website, IIT Bombay offers PhD programmes in a wide range of areas in Engineering, Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences.

The institute awarded a total of 3,763 degrees to 3,442 students, including a record 620 PhD degrees, as part of IIT Bombay's 64th Convocation. According to the institute's data, the degrees awarded during the academic year comprised 1,713 undergraduate, 1,430 postgraduate and 620 doctoral degrees. Of the 3,442 graduating students, 791 were women, and 2,651 were men.

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NDTV contacted the institute's public relations office but had not received a response at the time of publication.