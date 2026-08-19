IIT Bombay Introduces e-PG Diploma In Computer Science And Artificial Intelligence

IIT Bombay has launched a new e-Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CS & AI) for learners looking to build skills in computer science as well as artificial intelligence.

The one-year programme is being offered through IIT Bombay Educational Outreach. It has been developed and will be taught by IIT Bombay faculty, with Great Learning as the EdTech partner.

The programme will combine live online classes, self-paced learning and an in-person campus immersion at IIT Bombay. While the programme is designed to be completed in one year, students will have up to three years to finish it.

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What will students learn?

Students will have to complete six courses, with at least two courses each from the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning groups.

The AI and machine learning part will cover areas such as Generative AI, large language models, AI agents, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), reinforcement learning, computer vision, natural language processing and deep learning.

The computer science courses will focus on areas including algorithms, blockchain, web and software security, cryptography, network security and big data systems.

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Who can apply?

The programme is aimed at software developers, engineers, IT professionals, data scientists and fresh graduates who have basic knowledge of computer science.

Students who successfully complete the programme will also receive IIT Bombay e-alumni status.

Prof Vinay J. Ribeiro, faculty coordinator for the programme at IIT Bombay's Department of Computer Science and Engineering, said the course is designed to give learners a strong foundation in both computer science and AI, rather than focusing only on the use of AI tools.

The programme aims to help learners understand the fundamentals needed to build and deploy AI systems while also strengthening their core computer science skills.