IIT Bombay And Imperial College London Launched Strategic Partnership In Education, Innovation

The Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has collaborated with Imperial College London to announce strategic partnership in research, education and innovation. As part of the new phase of the alliance, they will begin with the research in clean technology and medical technology. The collaboration will allow numerous crucial projects between both the universities such as cooperative research and innovation programmes, academic workshops and student entrepreneurial programmes.

Due to the partnership, there will be several opportunities for the students and researchers to collaborate closely and take on placements and exchanges in London and Mumbai where they will work on Joint Projects and share data with each other. This partnership signifies the growing cooperation between India and UK scientists.

IIT Bombay's Director, Professor Shireesh B Kedare, and Imperial's Director of the School of Convergence Science, Professor Anthony Bull were present in the event held to celebrate the Imperial-IIT Bombay agreement in Mumbai.

As per the QS World University Rankings 2027, the Imperial College of London is ranked second in the world and first in the UK and Europe.

The IIT Bombay and Imperial research teams are already working on a number of research initiatives ranging from water management, energy security, disease models and climate science. One of the projects led by Dr Angela Kedgley from Imperial and Dr Darshan S. Shah from IIT Bombay, where they gathered a number of researchers to increase the accuracy of the upper limb motions for potential applications in diagnostics and physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

Professor Shireesh B. Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, said: "This strategic partnership with Imperial College London marks an important step in strengthening the longstanding ties between IIT Bombay and Imperial.

"By bringing together our complementary strengths in research, innovation and education, we aim to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time, particularly in areas such as clean technology and medical technology. We look forward to creating meaningful opportunities for our students, researchers and innovators to work together and translate knowledge and research into solutions with global impact."

This year, a total of 170 students from IIT Bombay have enrolled for Imperial Enterprise Lab's Global Challenge Lab, which is a platform for students to build a startup idea from scratch, in the guidance of global industry experts.