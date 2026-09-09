The wait is over. Apple's much-anticipated event kicked off, with the company unveiling its new iPhone 18 range at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.
Alongside the new iPhone lineup, all eyes are on what's being billed as the event's biggest reveal: Apple's first foldable device. A new Apple Watch and an updated set of AirPods 5 are also expected to be featured.
Tonight's event carries extra weight for reasons beyond the hardware. It will be the first major iPhone launch fronted by John Ternus.
In another break from tradition, Apple is not expected to unveil its standard iPhone model at the same event as the Pro versions, a first for the company's launch playbook.
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Apple iPhone Launch Event LIVE Updates: Apple Unveils iPhone 18 Pro In New Colors, Larger Max Size
Apple kicked off its product announcements with the introduction of the iPhone 18 Pro. While maintaining a design similar to its predecessor, the new model arrives in two fresh colour options, glacier and burgundy, alongside a larger "Max" variant. Highlighting the upgrades, CEO John Ternus noted significant advancements across intelligence, performance, battery life, and camera capabilities.
Apple iPhone Launch Event LIVE Updates: Tim Cook Hands Over Reins To John Ternus At Apple Event
Apple kicked off its first major product launch of the John Ternus era with a symbolic passing of the torch. While Tim Cook appeared at the beginning of the company’s signature cinematic intro video, he quickly yielded the stage to introduce Ternus in his new role as Chief Executive.
Apple iPhone Launch Event LIVE Updates: Apple's iPhone Event Begins
First foldable iPhone expected to be launched soon as Apple's 'Surprise And Shine' event begins.
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Foldable iPhone, New CEO, Price Hikes: What To Expect From Apple's Big Reveal
Apple Inc. is set to debut a roughly $2,000 foldable iPhone Duo on Wednesday as part of a wide-ranging product event, which kicks off at 10 a.m. local time from Cupertino, California.
The showcase is slated to feature the iPhone 18 Pro, new Apple Watches and updated AirPods. But the centerpiece of the launch will be the foldable smartphone, a pricey device that Apple believes will be both a status symbol and something that could help restore its reputation as an innovator.
For Apple, the event will serve another purpose: introducing new Chief Executive Officer John Ternus to the world. He took the helm on Sept. 1 from Tim Cook, who now has the role of executive chairman.
As Apple Readies Its Foldable iPhone, Samsung Offers Some Advice
Samsung has offered a piece of straightforward advice for its long-time rival Apple Inc, as reports claim that the latter is finally getting ready to launch its first foldable iPhone at the launch event on Wednesday (September 9). While speaking to WIRED, Samsung said that the competition is "absolutely welcome" and urged iPhone makers to prioritise device weight above everything else.
Samsung has spent seven years working through the engineering challenges of folding smartphones, and executives say keeping the hardware light is the single most important factor in getting everyday users to adopt the design.
When a phone opens up to reveal a big tablet-sized inner screen, it requires extra glass and special hinges. All of which add weight to the device, making it difficult for users to manage.