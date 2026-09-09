The wait is over. Apple's much-anticipated event kicked off, with the company unveiling its new iPhone 18 range at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Alongside the new iPhone lineup, all eyes are on what's being billed as the event's biggest reveal: Apple's first foldable device. A new Apple Watch and an updated set of AirPods 5 are also expected to be featured.

Tonight's event carries extra weight for reasons beyond the hardware. It will be the first major iPhone launch fronted by John Ternus.

In another break from tradition, Apple is not expected to unveil its standard iPhone model at the same event as the Pro versions, a first for the company's launch playbook.

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