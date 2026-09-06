What To Expect At September 9 Apple Event: Foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro

Apple Inc. has spent much of the past 15 years refining existing product lines and launching services to generate more recurring revenue. There have been a few fresh device categories, like the Apple Watch and AirPods, but no steady stream of new concepts.

That is all about to change, beginning next week at the company's Sept. 9 "Surprise and Shine" event. New Chief Executive Officer John Ternus will take the stage that day to unveil the latest iPhones and Apple Watches, but it will only be the beginning. The company is about to start the biggest run of device releases in its history, delivering a wave of fresh form factors and whole new product areas in 2026, 2027 and beyond.

Apple has been working on this pipeline for the past half-decade, and Ternus has touted plans for a dawning era of innovation. "I am so excited about everything we have in store. We have a huge launch next week that's going to be phenomenal," he wrote to employees on Tuesday. "I'm just as excited about what lies beyond that, including the incredible products already in the works and the ones we haven't even imagined yet."

Though Tim Cook was Apple's CEO when all these products were conceived and developed, they are largely the work of Ternus' team within the company. When Cook made the decision to allow Ternus to introduce them, it underscored Apple's next phase. That's why the CEO transition was set for Sept. 1, putting Ternus in command just days before the event where he'd introduce work he's overseen.

Here are the myriad products Apple is developing for the coming years. (Of course, the company's plans and timelines will remain fluid in many cases, with some devices getting delayed or scrapped altogether.) A spokesperson for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

Apple's first foldable will look like Samsung's Z Fold8.

What to expect on September 9, as well as in late 2026 and early 2027:

Foldable iPhone: The centerpiece of this year's product rollout will be a foldable smartphone that many people inside Apple refer to as the iPhone Ultra. It will have a large interior screen with a small external display, and be about the size of a passport when folded. Major features include an A20 Pro chip, in-house C2 modem, dark and light color options, regular and ultrawide-angle cameras (no telephoto), Touch ID support, split-view multitasking, an advanced hinge, and a crease that is far less apparent than on prior foldable devices. The price, meanwhile, is expected to be over $2,000.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: The Pro-level iPhones will look roughly the same as prior models, other than new light-blue and dark-red color options. The big new features are mostly internal: A20 Pro processors, in-house C2 modems, better battery life and improved vapor chambers to prevent overheating. They'll also come with camera upgrades, including a mechanical aperture for fine-tuning light adjustments and depth control, at least on the Pro Max.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4: This year's Apple Watch refresh will include new colors and ceramic cases on the Series 12, as well as fresh health and fitness features. Updated internal components will help power the AI version of the Siri assistant. One new offering in testing is a continuous heart-rate sensor that can run the whole day, regardless of whether a person is working out or not.

AirPods 5: This model will represent a refresh to the low-end AirPods, complete with versions of the regular and noise-canceling earbuds. These are not the AirPods with built-in cameras for AI, which were delayed and are coming next year.

Apple TV set-top box: The new Apple TV looks mostly the same as the current model, but it includes a faster chip that smooths operating system navigation and enables Siri AI for the first time. There's also a tweaked remote control.

HomePod mini: The HomePod mini story is the same as the Apple TV: There won't be major aesthetic changes to the smart speaker, but a faster processor will help power Siri AI capabilities. The company has been testing a new full-sized HomePod with Siri AI support as well, but that doesn't appear to be imminent.

iPad mini with OLED screen: The new iPad mini will mark one of the biggest updates in that product's history, giving it an OLED screen for the first time that should make watching video, playing games and doing various other tasks more enjoyable. OLED, short for organic light-emitting diode, offers more vibrant colors, sharper contrasts and true blacks because it doesn't need a backlight.

M6 iMac refresh: Apple is preparing an upgrade to the iMac with the M6 chip and potentially new case colors. It'll mark the desktop's first update in two years.

M6 14-inch MacBook Pro refresh: The new MacBook Pro 14-inch will look like the current model but trade in the base-level M5 chip for the entry-level M6 chip.

First MacBooks with touch display and OLED: After finally deciding around 2022 that it would enter the touch-screen laptop space, Apple is preparing the biggest overhaul to the MacBook Pro in half a decade with a redesigned model that sports a multitouch screen, OLED technology and the Dynamic Island element found on the iPhone. It also will have a software interface more amenable to touch. This machine will come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes and include the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors launched in March.

First smart home hub with a screen: Apple's other major new product category due in the next few months is a home hub with a square, roughly 7-inch screen. Siri AI and facial recognition abilities will serve up personalized content to the person looking at the device. It'll come in versions that could sit on a nightstand or be affixed to the wall, run widgets, clock faces and apps, and allow for both FaceTime and smart home control. The product will represent Apple's biggest-ever push into the smart home market.

Apple iPhone Air

Here's what is in development for 2027:

M6 MacBook Air: For the 2027 MacBook Air, don't expect Apple to reinvent the wheel. Look for a move to the company's latest chip, similar to the last several refreshes to its most popular computer offering.

A19 Pro MacBook Neo: With the success of the first MacBook Neo, Apple is looking to maintain momentum - even at the now-higher $699 price point. A new version with a faster chip and more memory is in the works, and the company has designs on refreshing the Neo's colors every so often as well.

Entry-level iPad refresh: After a long hiatus and a price bump, the company is readying a new entry-level iPad with a faster chip and support, finally, for the Apple Intelligence platform.

iPad Air update: The big change to the iPad Air for 2027 is a move to an OLED screen, matching the underlying technology in the iPad Pros since 2024 and this year's iPad mini.

iPad Pro refresh: The iPad Pro upgrade won't be as significant as that of the iPad Air, but - in addition to adopting a new chip - the company has tested the idea of adding a vapor chamber. If included, that will help sustain performance over longer periods and reduce overheating.

New Pencils: Apple is working on updates of the Pencil Pro and entry-level USB-C Pencil tied to the 2027 iPad refreshes.

iPhone 18 and 18e: The biggest change here is not the devices themselves, but the timing. In a first, the company is splitting the release of its Pro phones and entry-level phones into different parts of the year. In 2027, the regular iPhone 18 will join the lower-budget "e" models launching in the springtime.

iPhone Air 2: The updated iPhone Air is also set for spring, and its major changes will include the addition of a second rear camera (this one for ultrawide-angle photography), a faster chip and battery life improvements.

M7 14-inch MacBook Pro: Apple is preparing a redesigned low-end MacBook Pro with its first base-level M7 chip for next year. It will use some of the same design elements as the upcoming high-end touch-screen MacBooks.

AirPods with cameras: The long-in-the-works AirPods update - with built-in camera sensors that work with Apple's visual intelligence feature - is on the docket for next year. This device will provide reminders triggered by visual cues, allow users to analyze the surrounding environment and offer turn-by-turn directions with context. The cameras, however, won't be able to record photos or video.

In-home security sensor and system: Apple is planning a privacy-centric home security camera and automation device that will use AI to monitor the surrounding environment instead of actual video footage. It will tap into a new home security and monitoring service.

First smart glasses: Apple will take on Meta Platforms Inc. in glasses for the first time, rolling out a model without displays. The device will let users listen to music, handle phone calls, and take pictures and video. The cameras - coming in a unique, oval shape - also will be able to support the same AI tasks as the camera-equipped AirPods. The frames themselves will be available in a few colors and shapes.

20th anniversary iPhone overhaul: Other than the foldable iPhone, the most groundbreaking model in years will be a version that celebrates the product's 20th birthday. Expect curved glass around all corners and edges, with thinner bezels. It will be the biggest overhaul to what is now the iPhone Pro line since the iPhone X.

Second-generation foldable iPhone: A second-generation foldable iPhone with a new chip is already well into testing for release a year after the initial model. It shows Apple's confidence in the category.

Redesigned watches: The company has gone back to the drawing board on its fitness wearables and is exploring several new directions for the Apple Watch. In the meantime, it's working on a redesigned smartwatch with a plan to release it next year or the year after.

M7 Pro and M7 Max high-end touch MacBooks: Apple is already working on second-generation versions of its high-end touch MacBooks with OLED displays. The big change is a shift to the upcoming M7 Pro and M7 Max processors.

Meta's Orion AR glasses prototype.

Here's what is in development for 2028, 2029 and beyond:

A tabletop robot version of the smart home hub: This will build on the smart home device launching this year, offering a roughly 9-inch screen as well as more advanced and communicative AI features. The biggest difference is the presence of a robotic arm that will move the display around, helping the machine interact with people and handle things like FaceTime calls.

M7 Max and M7 Ultra Mac Studio: Apple's M7 processor series will add a more powerful Ultra model. The company aims to release a new Mac Studio in 2028 that takes advantage of the latest high-end chips.

Potential Apple Vision Pro overhaul: The future of the Vision Pro headset is still in flux, especially since Ternus has been skeptical of the design. For now, though, a revamped, lighter version of the headset remains on Apple's road map for the end of 2028 or early 2029.

Potential pendant with camera for artificial intelligence: As part of its push into new AI wearables, Apple has been developing and testing a pendant that can be clipped onto clothes or worn as a necklace. The gadget has a camera and is designed to work with an iPhone and serve as the eyes for AI tasks, similar to what would be handled by glasses or AirPods. If it ultimately launches, the pendant could be an alternative for people who want the capabilities without wearing something on their face or in their ears.

Larger foldable iPhone: Apple already has its sights set on a third-generation foldable iPhone for 2028, with the company discussing a version that has a slightly larger display on the front and inside (up from the 5.5-inch panel on the front and the 7.8-inch screen on the inside of the inaugural model).

Potential foldable iPad: Even before it went full steam ahead on the foldable iPhone, Apple had been prototyping and testing a foldable iPad that opens up to a roughly 20-inch screen. Internally, the device was imagined as the future of the laptop. It was once destined for 2028 but has run into snags related to pricing, manufacturing and practicality. That led it to be postponed and then shelved. We've seen Apple bring products back into development before, so it's possible this still arrives by the end of the decade.

Higher-end MacBook Air with OLED: The current MacBook Air design dates back to 2022, so this update will be a long time coming. Apple is preparing a major upgrade to the product for 2028 or 2029 that includes an OLED screen. Like the high-end OLED MacBooks launching soon, this will be a tier above the current MacBook Air line. By this point, much of Apple's iPhone, iPad and Mac lines will have made the transition.

Higher-end iMac with OLED: OLED displays get pricier as the screen gets larger, making it hard to offer the technology on bigger devices. But by 2028 or 2029, Apple's supply chain may be ready to handle a long-desired OLED iMac. The last major iMac overhaul arrived in 2021.

Augmented reality glasses: Apple's long-term goal has always been to release true AR glasses - lightweight spectacles that can superimpose data on real-world views - and nothing has changed other than the timing. Look for these to arrive toward the end of this decade at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)