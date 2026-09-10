NDTV News App Featured At iPhone Launch Event

The NDTV app was the only news app featured during Apple's annual launch event, appearing during a demonstration of the company's revamped Siri AI assistant.

Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its "Surprise and Shine" event, with the new models getting several hardware upgrades over last year's iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

The NDTV app, a trusted source of news for millions worldwide, appeared during the 1-hour-and-17-minute presentation as Apple demonstrated its new version of Siri, branded Siri AI. The rebuilt assistant is designed to provide richer answers, handle natural multi-step conversations and perform actions across more than 300,000 apps.

Apple also officially entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. The device marks one of the biggest changes to the iPhone lineup in years, combining the portability of an iPhone with a larger display designed for multitasking, gaming and content consumption.

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone Duo features a 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera alongside a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide camera. Its foldable design enables features such as Smart Take, Duo Preview and rear-camera selfies using the outer display. Apple says the iPhone Duo is its thinnest iPhone ever when fully opened, with the foldable design allowing users to move between a compact smartphone and a larger, tablet-like display.

The iPhone Duo Price in India

The iPhone Duo is priced at Rs 299,900 in India for the base model. It will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage variants and comes in two colour options: Star White and Night Sky.

256GB Price: Rs 2,99,900

512 GB Price: Rs 3,24,900

1 TB Price: Rs 3,74, 900

2 TB Price: Rs 4,49,900

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are powered by Apple's latest A20 Pro chipset and feature the company's new C2 modem. Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro offers up to 24 hours of battery life, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is rated for up to 30 hours.

The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch display and offers up to 34 hours of video playback. The Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display and offers up to 43 hours of video playback. Both models are available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options.

The new iPhones are available in Black, Silver, Glacier and a new Burgundy colour.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 18 Pro Price In India

256GB: Rs 1,64,900

512GB: Rs 1,89,900

1TB: Rs 2,39,900

2TB: Rs 3,14,900

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price In India

256GB: Rs 1,79,900

512GB: Rs 2,04,900

1TB: Rs 2,54,900

2TB: Rs 3,29,900

Pre-orders for the new iPhones will begin on September 12, with sales starting September 18.

In the US, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, or around Rs 1.06 lakh, for the 256GB model. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299, approximately Rs 1.14 lakh, for the 256GB variant.

Apple is also highlighting a leasing option for customers who want to spread the cost of the device rather than pay the full amount upfront.