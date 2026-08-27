India-Nepal Ties Run Deeper Than Borders: Patanjali CEO At NDTV Anviksha

The relationship between India and Nepal cannot be understood simply through the border separating the two countries, Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna has said, adding that the two nations remain bound by centuries of shared culture.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit Anviksha, Balkrishna said he regarded the border between India and Nepal as the principal distinction between the two countries, while their social and cultural connections ran much deeper.

His comments came as Nepal was dealing with devastating floods that killed hundreds.

"Since the tragedy that occurred yesterday, my mind has been very distressed and agitated. My heart is crying from within," Balkrishna said. "My life grew and progressed on the food and water of India. But the values and thoughts we received... somewhere or other, this body also owes a great debt to the food and water of Nepal."

He said that, in his view, India and Nepal could be considered separate countries politically but not in terms of their civilisational relationship.

"I consider India and Nepal as separate only from a political standpoint, meaning our borders are different," he said. "But apart from that, nothing else is separate. Be it culture, society, beliefs, people, emotions, or our thoughts -- there is no difference in any way."

Balkrishna cited Gautama Buddha, who was born in Lumbini in present-day Nepal and attained enlightenment at Bodh Gaya in India.

"Everyone knows that Lord Gautam Buddha was from Lumbini. He took birth in Nepal but attained enlightenment in India. He gave his sermon in Sarnath. He became Gautam Buddha in Gaya; Siddhartha became Gautam Buddha," he said.

Balkrishna also outlined the activities of Patanjali in Nepal, stating that the company had more than 1,00,000 yoga teachers operating across around 77 districts of Nepal and that they were providing yoga and health services without charge.

"As far as Patanjali is concerned, I would like to respectfully inform you that we have more than 1,00,000 yoga teachers in about 77 districts in Nepal who are currently providing free health services and yoga services," he said.

He added that the organisation was also involved in Ayurveda, agriculture and herbal activities.

"The only private Ayurvedic college is run by Patanjali in Nepal, and we are carrying out many activities in Nepal regarding herbs and agriculture," he said.

The organisation, he said, also brought people from Nepal to India for training.

"Our thinking is also that we provide free yoga training, agricultural training, and Ayurveda training here every year to thousands of brothers and sisters from Nepal," he added.