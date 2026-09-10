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Trump Says Iran War Will End "Immediately" After US Midterm Votes

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he believes the Iran war will end "immediately" after the United States votes in midterm elections in November.

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Trump Says Iran War Will End "Immediately" After US Midterm Votes
"I think the war will end immediately after the election", Trump said.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he believes the Iran war will end "immediately" after the United States votes in midterm elections in November.

"I think the war will end immediately after the election" because Iran "can't hold out any longer," Trump told journalists, accusing Tehran of being "desperate to try and affect" the vote.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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