'Arijit Dada Is Perfectionist, Will Add Finishing Touch': Shah Rukh Khan To Fan About <i>King</i> Song

On a Tuesday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan opened the door of AskMeAnything session on X. Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan to release a song of King. Shah Rukh Khan replied in his signature style, "Kar deta. Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist takes some time rightfully."

In 2017, Arijit Singh openly praised Shah Rukh Khan in a beautiful way. At that time, Arijit had sung the song 'Zaalima' for Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Raees'. When the song was launched, Singh shared his thoughts about the superstar, saying, "SRK has romantic blood in his body. Nobody can romance like Shahrukh Khan in the whole world. Love and Respect."

Shah Rukh Khan replied to Arijit, "Tum gaate hi aise ho pyaar khud bahar aa jaata hai (The way you sing, love just naturally comes out.)."

About King

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, King also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerjee, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

Last year in November, the makers released the film's title reveal video on Instagram. The video presented SRK in a bold and powerful look as he said the line, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam - KING."

Shah Rukh Khan shared details about his character in King at a fan meet in Mumbai. "The character of King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh have written it with a lot of love. And it has a lot of evil in it. He's a killer. He kills people. But for storytelling, heroes like me must play different roles: some inspiring, some comic, some romantic. So that's what I'm trying to do now. I do one big film every one or two years because I also know that making films has become very difficult now. So films should be made carefully so that I don't let people down," he said.

"So it's not to say whether it's a villain or not. Yes, he is a very dark character, a grey character. And I think it will be very interesting. He is very ruthless. All the lines in it (title reveal video), more or less, reflect that character. So I hope you love it. That doesn't mean what he is doing is something you should do too," SRK added.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film is set to release in theatres on December 24.

Meanwhile, Arijit Singh shocked fans across the nation as he announced his retirement from playback singing this January.

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